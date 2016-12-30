Sheriff's department makes arrest after driver hits house
Bartholomew County Sheriff's deputies arrested the driver who is accused of hitting a house on south Jonesville Road and then fleeing the scene. Ethen A. Robertson, 19, 3127 13th St., Columbus, was arrested at his home after the accident, which happened at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies said.
