Senator to help with train, drug issues

16 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Two of southern Indiana's main problems have found a sympathetic audience with a U.S. senator who has expressed willingness to help. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., recently visited with Columbus and discussed at length impending traffic delays caused by trains coming through the city and the negative impact that heroin and methamphetamine abuse causes in the city and county.

