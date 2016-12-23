Senator going to bat for Columbus to help with train, drug problems
Two of Columbus' main problems are finding a sympathetic audience with a United States senator who expressed willingness to help. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., visited with Mayor Jim Lienhoop and Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers on Tuesday, and discussed at length impending traffic delays caused by trains coming through the city, and the negative impact that heroin and methamphetamine abuse cause in the city and county.
