See Cabaret at The Commons in Columbus

Johnny Rodgers plans to bring his show, Legends of American Music, to The Commons in Columbus at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12. With past performances alongside Liza Minnelli, Michael Feinstein and Stephen Schwartz, the canny pop chameleon takes a rambunctious trip through timeless tunes made popular by the likes of Jerry Lewis, Louis Armstrong, James Taylor and Elvis. Come to the Cabaret at The Commons, at 300 W. Washington St., for an intimate evening featuring world-class talent on a small-town stage.

