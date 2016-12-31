Search for missing plane, 6 aboard, y...

Search for missing plane, 6 aboard, yields no clues

Read more: The Tribune

The disappointing search for a small plane that disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland's shores carrying six people has turned into a recovery effort. The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for the plane that vanished shortly after takeoff Thursday night from the city's lakeshore airport.

