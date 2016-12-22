Salvation Army needs $28,000 to hit kettle goal

The local Salvation Army outreach needs $28,000 to reach its goal of $115,000 for the 2016 Red Kettle Campaign. Kettles will be out at various Columbus locations - including both Walmarts, Kroger Marketplace, Hobby Lobby, Rural King, and Sam's Club - until 2 p.m. Saturday, or slightly later if needed.

