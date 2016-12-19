Pastora s home burglarized while hea s at church
A Columbus pastor and his family came home from church to find their home burglarized and about $11,000 in valuables taken. Justin White, pastor of First Christian Church, was preaching Sunday as thieves were ransacking much of his family's home.
