Partners launch recruiting strategy to fill Columbus jobs
Columbus is ramping up efforts to draw young adults to the city for employment opportunities, touting the community's rich recreation, leisure and community appeal. With a state-low unemployment rate of 2.9 percent in November, Bartholomew County employers need all the help they can get in filling open jobs, organizers say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|Dec 23
|Stephanie Saylor
|55
|Shame on you Tammy
|Dec 17
|ibetyoucanguesslol
|4
|Worthless Parents
|Dec 7
|Maria salsary
|5
|Unscrupulous Columbus rental company (Dec '13)
|Dec 5
|Deb
|2
|parental alienation, for keyshamarie whaley and...
|Dec 5
|not believing you
|47
|robert bassett jr conspiracy conviction upheld (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|10
|STAT Ambulance (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|joyce ryan
|30
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC