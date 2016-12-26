Local Police, Fire a " December 26
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, and fire and hospital agencies. William D. Brewer, 24, 2331 Illinois Ave., Columbus, body attachment, 6:58 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, held in lieu of $300 cash bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|Dec 23
|Stephanie Saylor
|55
|Shame on you Tammy
|Dec 17
|ibetyoucanguesslol
|4
|Worthless Parents
|Dec 7
|Maria salsary
|5
|Unscrupulous Columbus rental company (Dec '13)
|Dec 5
|Deb
|2
|parental alienation, for keyshamarie whaley and...
|Dec 5
|not believing you
|47
|robert bassett jr conspiracy conviction upheld (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|10
|STAT Ambulance (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|joyce ryan
|30
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC