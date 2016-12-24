Local Police, Fire a " December 24
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, and fire and hospital agencies. Caitlyn R. Douglas, 23, 4655 W. Deaver Road, Columbus, Bartholomew County warrant, 4:57 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, released on $5,000 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|Fri
|Stephanie Saylor
|55
|Shame on you Tammy
|Dec 17
|ibetyoucanguesslol
|4
|Worthless Parents
|Dec 7
|Maria salsary
|5
|Unscrupulous Columbus rental company (Dec '13)
|Dec 5
|Deb
|2
|Your next vacation visit Luzerne County Pa, vis...
|Dec 5
|Harry
|1
|parental alienation, for keyshamarie whaley and...
|Dec 5
|not believing you
|47
|robert bassett jr conspiracy conviction upheld (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC