Lindal decides on 77-acre expansion site

City leaders have approved a tax abatement that will allow a Columbus manufacturer to move forward with an expansion project. Columbus City Council last week approved an economic revitalization area and 10-year tax abatement after a request was made from Lindal North America Inc regarding plans for 77 acres of land designated as the Booher extension, which is south of Deaver Road and east of County Road 300W.

