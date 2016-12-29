Judy Hill

Judy Hill

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Survivors include her sons, Robert B. "Bob" Minor of North Vernon and Raymond "Ray" Burton of Columbus; brothers, Gregory Raymond Hill of Columbus and Nicky K. Hill of Madison; a sister, Brenda K. Bragg of Columbus; and four grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Live radio talk show Wed Edward 1
Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09) Dec 23 Stephanie Saylor 55
Shame on you Tammy Dec 17 ibetyoucanguesslol 4
Worthless Parents Dec 7 Maria salsary 5
Unscrupulous Columbus rental company (Dec '13) Dec 5 Deb 2
parental alienation, for keyshamarie whaley and... Dec 5 not believing you 47
robert bassett jr conspiracy conviction upheld (Apr '08) Nov '16 Anonymous 10
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,839 • Total comments across all topics: 277,457,467

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC