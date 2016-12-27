Janet Janene Plumm
Janet Janene Plumm, 81, of Columbus, died at 9:20 p.m. on December 25, 2016, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Inpatient Facility. She was born on February 12, 1935, in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, to Perry and Hattie Shivler.
