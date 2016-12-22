Holiday closings set in Columbus

Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District, 720 S. Mapleton St., will be closed Friday and Dec. 30 and 31. The Bartholomew/Columbus Recycling Center, 720 S. Mapleton St. will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Dec. 30, and will be closed on Saturday and Dec. 31. Both offices will be closed Monday and Jan. 2. The Bartholomew County Landfill, 811 E. County Road 450S will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Dec. 30 and 31. It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Jan. 2. Columbus City Hall will be closed Friday through Monday.

