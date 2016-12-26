Here's how much inauguration-bound Columbus North band has raised

The Columbus North High School marching band's trip to Washington, D.C., to perform in the presidential inauguration parade has not only been assured, but it will be documented for posterity. The inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, a Columbus native and 1977 Columbus North graduate, will take place during a Jan. 20 ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.

