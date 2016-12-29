Former police canine dies Dog joined
A retired Columbus police canine who was known for his tracking talents and aggressively going after the smell of narcotics has died. K-9 Rex, who made nearly 250 apprehensions since joining the police department in July 2008, was put to sleep Monday at the Hope Veterinary Clinic.
