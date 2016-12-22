Former officer avoids prison time
A former Columbus Police Department narcotics division supervisor who admitted taking drugs from the department's evidence room will not be going to prison. Jeremy R. Coomes, 39, was given a nine-year sentence Wednesday afternoon in Bartholomew Circuit Court on a Level 3 felony, possession of methamphetamine; a one-year sentence on a less serious Level 6 felony charge, official misconduct; and a six-month sentence for a Class A misdemeanor, theft.
