Firm picked to redesign city's riverfront
The Columbus Redevelopment Commission on Monday approved a resolution to select Naperville, Illinois-based Hitchcock Design Group for the riverfront redevelopment project at a cost not to exceed $299,000. The firm, which also has an office in Indianapolis, was selected after five design teams submitted proposals, according to the city.
