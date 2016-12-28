Driver hits house, flees
Bartholomew County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a driver who hit a house on south Jonesville Road and then fled the scene. Deputies were called to 6154 S. Jonesville Road at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday about an accident involving possible injuries.
