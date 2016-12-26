Columbus quilting group sets meeting
Columbus Star Quilters Guild's regular meeting will be Jan. 4 at the Masonic Lodge at 4131 Rocky Ford Road, Columbus. The January program includes a show-and-tell of member projects and a presentation of antique quilts by Cindy Claycamp and a second presentation by Deb Guyer, a representative from the Quilters' Hall of Fame.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|Dec 23
|Stephanie Saylor
|55
|Shame on you Tammy
|Dec 17
|ibetyoucanguesslol
|4
|Worthless Parents
|Dec 7
|Maria salsary
|5
|Unscrupulous Columbus rental company (Dec '13)
|Dec 5
|Deb
|2
|parental alienation, for keyshamarie whaley and...
|Dec 5
|not believing you
|47
|robert bassett jr conspiracy conviction upheld (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|10
|STAT Ambulance (Feb '10)
|Nov '16
|joyce ryan
|30
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC