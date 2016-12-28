Columbus man facing kidnapping charge stemming from August incident
A man wanted for holding a Crothersville woman against her will and asking her for sexual favors in August recently was arrested in Louisville. Joseph Michael McLaughlin, 35, of Columbus faces charges of kidnapping with bodily injury and intimidation in connection with the Aug. 28 incident, according to a news release from Officer Rick Meyer with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live radio talk show
|16 hr
|Edward
|1
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|Dec 23
|Stephanie Saylor
|55
|Shame on you Tammy
|Dec 17
|ibetyoucanguesslol
|4
|Worthless Parents
|Dec 7
|Maria salsary
|5
|Unscrupulous Columbus rental company (Dec '13)
|Dec 5
|Deb
|2
|parental alienation, for keyshamarie whaley and...
|Dec 5
|not believing you
|47
|robert bassett jr conspiracy conviction upheld (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC