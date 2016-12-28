Columbus man facing kidnapping charge...

Columbus man facing kidnapping charge stemming from August incident

A man wanted for holding a Crothersville woman against her will and asking her for sexual favors in August recently was arrested in Louisville. Joseph Michael McLaughlin, 35, of Columbus faces charges of kidnapping with bodily injury and intimidation in connection with the Aug. 28 incident, according to a news release from Officer Rick Meyer with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

