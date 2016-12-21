City's can-do attitude leads North band to inauguration
Columbus has a can-do spirit. The latest proof is the success of a fundraising campaign to send the Sound of North marching band from Columbus North High School to Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration festivities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
