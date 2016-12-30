City making good on State Street prom...

City making good on State Street promises

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Republic

For east side Columbus residents, 2017 will start on the right foot. That's because the $2.1 million first phase of the State Street Revitalization Project is delivering long-awaited progress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Worthless Parents 13 hr Maria salsary 9
Whatever happened to Winston Watson? 16 hr Dave 1
Live radio talk show Dec 28 Edward 1
Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09) Dec 23 Stephanie Saylor 55
Shame on you Tammy Dec 17 ibetyoucanguesslol 4
Unscrupulous Columbus rental company (Dec '13) Dec 5 Deb 2
parental alienation, for keyshamarie whaley and... Dec 5 not believing you 47
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,917 • Total comments across all topics: 277,481,910

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC