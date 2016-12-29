Briana s picks a " December 29
At a celebratory time of year in which the Times Square ball drop symbolizes a new year rising, youngsters need not miss their chance for robust revelry. That's why the local KidsCommons Museum hosts its own New Year's Eve gathering from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 , at the facility, 309 Washington St. in Columbus.
