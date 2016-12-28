Break out the fun at children's museum
One week into students' vacation period, kidscommons has a variety of activities planned to educate and entertain children during the next week-and-a-half before school resumes Jan. 9. For children interested in utilizing their creativity, the museum also has Art Time from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Today's art session will allow kids to create a unique holiday ornament to take home with them or it can be placed on the museum's Christmas tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Live radio talk show
|6 hr
|Edward
|1
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|Dec 23
|Stephanie Saylor
|55
|Shame on you Tammy
|Dec 17
|ibetyoucanguesslol
|4
|Worthless Parents
|Dec 7
|Maria salsary
|5
|Unscrupulous Columbus rental company (Dec '13)
|Dec 5
|Deb
|2
|parental alienation, for keyshamarie whaley and...
|Dec 5
|not believing you
|47
|robert bassett jr conspiracy conviction upheld (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC