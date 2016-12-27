Bicycling adventure reaches finish line
Carter Forney, left, and his friend Austin London, right, put a bike together in the Columbus Bike Co-op in the basement of the United Way building in Columbus, Ind., Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. Forney, recently finished a 1,300-mile bike trip across the southern United States to raise money to donate bikes to children.
