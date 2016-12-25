Area residents involved in 2-vehicle ...

Area residents involved in 2-vehicle accident

A Columbus man and a Scipio resident were among three people involved in a two-vehicle crash in rural Bartholomew County. At about 6:30 p.m. Friday, the Indiana State Police and Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department responded to an accident at the intersection of U.S. 31 and County Road 750S in Bartholomew County.

