Area residents involved in 2-vehicle accident
A Columbus man and a Scipio resident were among three people involved in a two-vehicle crash in rural Bartholomew County. At about 6:30 p.m. Friday, the Indiana State Police and Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department responded to an accident at the intersection of U.S. 31 and County Road 750S in Bartholomew County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hottest Chick in Columbus (Jul '09)
|Fri
|Stephanie Saylor
|55
|Shame on you Tammy
|Dec 17
|ibetyoucanguesslol
|4
|Worthless Parents
|Dec 7
|Maria salsary
|5
|Unscrupulous Columbus rental company (Dec '13)
|Dec 5
|Deb
|2
|Your next vacation visit Luzerne County Pa, vis...
|Dec 5
|Harry
|1
|parental alienation, for keyshamarie whaley and...
|Dec 5
|not believing you
|47
|robert bassett jr conspiracy conviction upheld (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC