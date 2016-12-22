A love for teaching
One man's unexpected journey of helping and entertaining elementary students for more than a decade began by doing what parents do best: helping his own child solve a problem. Bob Calderone began what would become a tutoring role later in life when his daughter Paula Bandos, a teacher at Columbus Signature Academy - Fodrea Elementary, mentioned that she was having difficulty getting some students to learn all that was required in a large-class setting.
