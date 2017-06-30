Woman accuses Columbus pastor of sexual abuse
COLUMBUS, GA We take a closer look at accusations of sexual abuse against a Columbus pastor as a woman recently filed a lawsuit claiming Lewis Clemons molested her as a teenager. In a statement sent by Lequita Jackson's attorney, she now seeks a Muscogee County Superior Court order that will "prohibit defendant Clemons from serving as a pastor or church official ever again."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|12 min
|Kelly
|1,316
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|13 min
|Kelly
|1,962
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|4 hr
|Solemon
|242
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|4 hr
|General Zod
|6,205
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|4 hr
|General Zod
|1,855
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|Jul 4
|Victor Hugo
|219
|Hey, Columbus, Georgia! We got an article meant...
|Jul 4
|Will Dockery
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC