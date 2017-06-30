Woman accuses Columbus pastor of sexu...

Woman accuses Columbus pastor of sexual abuse

COLUMBUS, GA We take a closer look at accusations of sexual abuse against a Columbus pastor as a woman recently filed a lawsuit claiming Lewis Clemons molested her as a teenager. In a statement sent by Lequita Jackson's attorney, she now seeks a Muscogee County Superior Court order that will "prohibit defendant Clemons from serving as a pastor or church official ever again."

