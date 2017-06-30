The best ways to get out of Columbus
Traveling to and from work, school or home can be difficult without a robust transit system - something most smaller cities just can't afford. It's a problem that can cause a lot of headaches, especially because a growing number of American households don't have an automobile.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|219
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Victor Hugo
|6,197
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|2 hr
|Victor Hugo
|219
|Hey, Columbus, Georgia! We got an article meant...
|9 hr
|Will Dockery
|2
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|14 hr
|Kelly
|1,956
|Word Association (May '15)
|14 hr
|Kelly
|1,310
|Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ...
|15 hr
|Will Dockery
|9
