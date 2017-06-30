Sheriff Donna Tompkins discusses the recent inmate deaths
'I didn't go into those people's store to fight': Woman charged in Columbus Dollar Tree fight speaks out Muscogee County Sheriff Donna Tompkins said at a press conference Thursday, July 6, that her office takes any inmate death seriously, and assures transparency following all internal and GBI investigations. 'I didn't go into those people's store to fight': Woman charged in Columbus Dollar Tree fight speaks out Nijil Alston, 23, of Columbus pleaded not guilty to first-degree child cruelty and aggravated battery July 6, 2017, in Recorder's Court.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,960
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,314
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|1 hr
|Wondering
|237
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|12 hr
|Victor Hugo
|6,204
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|12 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,854
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|Jul 4
|Victor Hugo
|219
|Hey, Columbus, Georgia! We got an article meant...
|Jul 4
|Will Dockery
|2
