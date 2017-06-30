Shannon Jackson
Shannon Ledford Jackson, 49, passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Mrs. Jackson was born in Columbus, Ga., the daughter of Carol Howard Ledford and James Oran Ledford of Athens.
