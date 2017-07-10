Republican Josh McKoon.

COLUMBUS, GA Republican State Senator Joshua McKoon has filed paperwork officially making a run for Georgia Secretary of State. Current Secretary of State Brian Kemp is running for Governor of Georgia so McKoon is one of several running to fill his spot.

