Popular pizza, sandwich, dessert eatery Newka s entering Columbus

A popular eatery that serves up a variety of pizzas, sandwiches, soups, salads, mac and cheese and desserts that include chocolate and caramel cakes is entering the Columbus market. Jackson, Miss.-based Newk's Eatery is "coming soon" to 5295 Whittlesey Blvd., according to its website, which is in the Columbus Park Crossing shopping and dining development on the city's north side.

