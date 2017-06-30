Police make drug arrest at Carousel Lounge on Victory Drive
An employee of the Carousel Lounge on Victory drive is facing drug charges after being arrested early Saturday morning at the Columbus business. According to Columbus police, 22-year-old Jwane Simone Price has been charged with possession, manufacture, distribution of a controlled substance as well as possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|54 min
|Mama
|185
|Word Association (May '15)
|2 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,309
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,955
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|11 hr
|Anonymous
|1,852
|Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ...
|11 hr
|Anonymous
|8
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|11 hr
|Anonymous
|216
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|11 hr
|Anonymous
|6,195
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC