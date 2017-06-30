Police: Father of newborn with brain injuries, cracked ribs said she fell off couch
A father of a 2-month-old with skull fractures and torn ligaments said she was critically injured Tuesday when she fell off the couch as he was changing her diaper, according to testimony in Columbus Recorder's Court. Nijil Alston , 23, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to one count each of first-degree child cruelty and aggravated battery.
