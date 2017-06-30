Photos of missing Columbus children r...

Photos of missing Columbus children released by GBI

COLUMBUS, GA An Amber Alert has been issued across the state of Georgia for two children last seen in Columbus. One-and-a-half-year-old, Hayden Faulk and five-year-old, Brantley Faulk were last seen Sunday, July 2nd.

