Photos of missing Columbus children released by GBI
COLUMBUS, GA An Amber Alert has been issued across the state of Georgia for two children last seen in Columbus. One-and-a-half-year-old, Hayden Faulk and five-year-old, Brantley Faulk were last seen Sunday, July 2nd.
