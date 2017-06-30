No injuries as shots fired into car, ...

No injuries as shots fired into car, house on Garden Drive

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

On the 2600 block of Garden Drive in Columbus, a car and a house were shot up, but no injuries were reported. According to witnesses on scene tell us shots were fired at a cab and also hit a house around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, leaving glass and bullet casings on the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 21 min Will Dockery 6,208
Samantha Fish w/ Charley Crockett 24 min Will Dockery 201
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 252
Word Association (May '15) 3 hr Kelly 1,318
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 3 hr Kelly 1,964
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16) 15 hr General Zod 1,855
News a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ... Jul 4 Victor Hugo 219
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,971 • Total comments across all topics: 282,304,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC