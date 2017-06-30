No injuries as shots fired into car, house on Garden Drive
On the 2600 block of Garden Drive in Columbus, a car and a house were shot up, but no injuries were reported. According to witnesses on scene tell us shots were fired at a cab and also hit a house around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, leaving glass and bullet casings on the road.
