Muscogee County Jail inmate dies Saturday morning
COLUMBUS, GA An inmate at the Muscogee County Jail has died Saturday morning after he was found injured in his cell. Deputies found 31-year-old Feaginess Wood Jr. lying in a pool of blood on the floor of his cell in the mental health dorm just before 7:00 a.m. Saturday.
