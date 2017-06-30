MCSD to hold teacher recruitment fair for new fine arts school
The Muscogee County School District is holding a teacher recruitment fair for the new Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts on July 12. It will be held from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Carver High School on Eighth Street in Columbus.
