Man dies at Ralston Towers by medical condition aggravated by heat
COLUMBUS, GA A person has died at the Ralston Towers in Uptown Columbus, the Muscogee County Coroner's Office confirms. The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Charles Hart, and Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley says the death was a health-related issue aggravated by the heat.
