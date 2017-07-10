Man dies at Ralston Towers by medical...

Man dies at Ralston Towers by medical condition aggravated by heat

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

COLUMBUS, GA A person has died at the Ralston Towers in Uptown Columbus, the Muscogee County Coroner's Office confirms. The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Charles Hart, and Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley says the death was a health-related issue aggravated by the heat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 1 hr Wondering 374
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 7 hr Jerry 6,261
News Georgia Rep. calls diversity initiatives a oeut... 8 hr Nefarious 1
News Ita s a real Exchange Club hot dog at the Colum... (Oct '16) 16 hr General Zod 15
Word Association (May '15) 20 hr _Zoey_ 1,321
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 20 hr _Zoey_ 1,967
Top Hat Chicken - A True Columbus Original (May '15) Mon Rocky Balbubba 8
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,911 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC