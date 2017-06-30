How walkable is Columbus? Not very, analysis shows
A survey from the Rockefeller Foundation found that more than half of millenials and 46 percent of baby boomers want to live somewhere where they can be less reliant on a car to get their daily errands done. Another report from the Urban Land Institute found that 50 percent of people said walkability was either a high priority or the top priority when choosing where to live.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,956
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,310
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|6,196
|Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ...
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|9
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,853
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|217
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|6 hr
|Mama
|185
