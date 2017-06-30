Georgia Rep. calls diversity initiati...

Georgia Rep. calls diversity initiatives a oeutter bigotrya after CSU pulls a oeSafe Spacea program

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Criticism of Columbus State University's "Safe Space" initiative, and its subsequent shuttering, launched the university into national news and prompted state lawmaker Earl Ehrhart to call many college diversity programs "utter bigotry." About halfway through the Spring 2017 semester, CSU distributed fliers to professors and offices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 3 hr Dylan F. 240
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 3 hr Rocky Balbubba 1,961
Word Association (May '15) 3 hr Rocky Balbubba 1,315
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 17 hr Victor Hugo 6,204
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16) 17 hr Victor Hugo 1,854
News a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ... Jul 4 Victor Hugo 219
Hey, Columbus, Georgia! We got an article meant... Jul 4 Will Dockery 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 282,289,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC