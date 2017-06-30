Georgia Rep. calls diversity initiatives a oeutter bigotrya after CSU pulls a oeSafe Spacea program
Criticism of Columbus State University's "Safe Space" initiative, and its subsequent shuttering, launched the university into national news and prompted state lawmaker Earl Ehrhart to call many college diversity programs "utter bigotry." About halfway through the Spring 2017 semester, CSU distributed fliers to professors and offices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|3 hr
|Dylan F.
|240
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|3 hr
|Rocky Balbubba
|1,961
|Word Association (May '15)
|3 hr
|Rocky Balbubba
|1,315
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|17 hr
|Victor Hugo
|6,204
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|17 hr
|Victor Hugo
|1,854
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|Jul 4
|Victor Hugo
|219
|Hey, Columbus, Georgia! We got an article meant...
|Jul 4
|Will Dockery
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC