Columbus shelter offering a patriotic $17.76 deal for pet adoptions
Dr. Roberta Wrighten is the lead veterinarian at PAWS Humane, the city's no-kill animal shelter at 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus. She discusses the importance of spaying and neutering your dogs and cats to protect their health and to control the animal population.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|1 hr
|Amigo
|142
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|5 hr
|General Zod
|1,848
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|5 hr
|General Zod
|6,191
|The Leroy Legend (Aug '11)
|5 hr
|General Zod
|27
|a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ...
|5 hr
|General Zod
|214
|coca cola
|11 hr
|fresh back
|1
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|22 hr
|Kelly
|1,951
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC