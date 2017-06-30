Columbus man arrested after 2-month-old found with skull fractures, bruises
A Columbus man allegedly injured a 2-month-old girl Tuesday morning at a Chalbena Avenue residence, leaving her with multiple skull fractures and bruises on her body, authorities said. Nijil Alston, 23, was charged with one count each of aggravated battery and child cruelty in connection with the incident.
