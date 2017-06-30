Columbus Chamber taps Frank Braski fo...

Columbus Chamber taps Frank Braski for chief entrepreneurial position

21 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Frank Braski, founder of ColumbusMakesIT, has been chosen to lead the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce's entrepreneurial work throughout the region. "After meeting with the sub-committee chairs, it was evident that hiring a CEO had to be our first step and that it needed to be done quickly so that the other objectives identified in the plan could be achieved in the timeframe identified in the strategy," said Russ Carreker, CEO of Day 6 Outdoors and Chair of the Development Authority of Columbus.

