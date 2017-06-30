Body of Fort Benning soldier pulled f...

Body of Fort Benning soldier pulled form Chattahoochee River

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 14 hr Victor Hugo 6,204
News Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors... 14 hr Victor Hugo 226
News a Oh, man. All hell broke loose,a witness says ... Tue Victor Hugo 219
Hey, Columbus, Georgia! We got an article meant... Tue Will Dockery 2
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) Tue Kelly 1,956
Word Association (May '15) Tue Kelly 1,310
News Website lists Columbus as 50th worst U.S. city ... Tue Will Dockery 9
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,606 • Total comments across all topics: 282,270,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC