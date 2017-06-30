Anniversary held for CSU student who ...

Anniversary held for CSU student who survived brain injury in Lawyers Ln. hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, GA Monday was the anniversary for a Columbus State University student who overcame tremendous odds after she was seriously injured in a car wreck exactly two years ago. Asia Hoskins suffered a traumatic brain injury during what Columbus police say was a hit-and-run accident on Lawyers Lane.

