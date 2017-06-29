Woman involved in Dollar Tree fight speaks out
Tyeisha Hightower describes the scene at the Buena Vista Road Dollar Tree where, she says, she was bumped into and then followed into the store before the other women involved began to throw store items at her and her daughter. Students in the Columbus Technical College culinary arts program put their skills to the test Tuesday evening when they oversaw each aspect of a six-course fundraiser dinner at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|Kelly
|1,951
|Word Association (May '15)
|2 hr
|Kelly
|1,306
|Gay bar opens near Macon Road, drawing visitors...
|15 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|140
|Where do all the women hang out?
|Thu
|Jackson
|1
|Marina Dunbar tackles a Art with the Masters,a ... (Oct '16)
|Wed
|Victor Hugo
|29
|The Leroy Legend (Aug '11)
|Wed
|Brenda
|26
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia (Dec '16)
|Wed
|Victor Hugo
|1,837
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC