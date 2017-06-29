Woman involved in Dollar Tree fight speaks out

Tyeisha Hightower describes the scene at the Buena Vista Road Dollar Tree where, she says, she was bumped into and then followed into the store before the other women involved began to throw store items at her and her daughter. Students in the Columbus Technical College culinary arts program put their skills to the test Tuesday evening when they oversaw each aspect of a six-course fundraiser dinner at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.