Woman charged with total nude dancing at Club Fetish
A 21-year-old woman was arrested at Club Fetish in Columbus Saturday night and charged with total nude dancing. According to a Columbus police report, Turquoise Hall was observed by officers of the police department's special operations unit at the Armour Road club dancing on the stage with nothing covering her nipples.
