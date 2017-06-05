Woman charged with total nude dancing...

Woman charged with total nude dancing at Club Fetish

A 21-year-old woman was arrested at Club Fetish in Columbus Saturday night and charged with total nude dancing. According to a Columbus police report, Turquoise Hall was observed by officers of the police department's special operations unit at the Armour Road club dancing on the stage with nothing covering her nipples.

